Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) PT at $14.75

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AI stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,922 shares of company stock worth $75,707. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in C3.ai by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in C3.ai by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

