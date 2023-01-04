CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.70 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.73) to €4.35 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.90 ($4.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.31.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

