Reviewing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for APA and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 4 11 1 2.81 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

APA currently has a consensus price target of $52.89, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.38%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than APA.

80.8% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APA and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.76 $973.00 million $10.47 4.17 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -6.95

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 33.83% 325.67% 19.86% Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75%

Summary

APA beats Portage Biotech on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

