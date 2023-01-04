Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.29.

A number of analysts have commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after buying an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $75,419,000.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 6.14 and a 12 month high of 47.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

