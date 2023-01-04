Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Passage Bio by 194.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 98.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

