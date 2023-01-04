TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,622. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.57. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

