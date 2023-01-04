Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

