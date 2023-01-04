Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NYSE:JLL opened at $162.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

