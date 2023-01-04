Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

