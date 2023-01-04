MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of MOR stock opened at €13.47 ($14.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.02 ($38.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $460.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

