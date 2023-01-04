CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Head-To-Head Survey

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommScope and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.59 billion 0.18 -$462.60 million ($1.57) -4.73 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.55 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.03

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -2.90% -87.03% 2.47% Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CommScope and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CommScope and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 3 4 2 0 1.89 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

CommScope currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.77%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 269.67%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than CommScope.

Risk and Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats CommScope on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

