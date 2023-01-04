Comparing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.30 $13.13 million N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.53 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

This table compares LightInTheBox and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.03% 0.24% 0.07% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LightInTheBox and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 375.32%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats GigaCloud Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

