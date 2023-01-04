Critical Analysis: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) vs. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.87 $61.52 million $3.68 10.27 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 4.10 $1.86 billion $10.60 13.68

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14% M&T Bank 22.80% 10.74% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 8 7 0 2.47

M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $190.73, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

M&T Bank beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

