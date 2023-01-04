Financial Review: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 1 1 2 0 2.25 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEI Investments and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

SEI Investments currently has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and GAMCO Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.15 $546.59 million $3.65 16.19 GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.31 $73.20 million $2.09 7.18

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. SEI Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 24.98% 28.74% 23.86% GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10%

Summary

SEI Investments beats GAMCO Investors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

