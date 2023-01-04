Comparing Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 5 4 0 2.44 Zenvia 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 70.63%. Zenvia has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Zenvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million 7.08 -$51.02 million ($0.27) -41.48 Zenvia $113.49 million 0.38 -$8.27 million ($0.25) -4.24

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -12.56% 0.69% 0.49% Zenvia -5.59% -3.71% -2.36%

Summary

Zenvia beats Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

