Comparing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.54 $15.01 million $3.44 6.09 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.90 $7.26 million $1.63 8.59

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 24.33% 16.94% 1.21% 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Financial Shares beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer lending services. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches comprising 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania; and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.