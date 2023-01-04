SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head to Head Comparison

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -64.76% -54.88% -37.33% NeuroPace -106.63% -80.18% -37.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

SI-BONE has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SI-BONE and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $90.15 million 5.10 -$56.57 million ($1.90) -7.01 NeuroPace $45.18 million 0.79 -$36.08 million ($1.91) -0.75

NeuroPace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SI-BONE and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 NeuroPace 1 1 2 0 2.25

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 94.26%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 551.04%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

