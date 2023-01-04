Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,037,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,774,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,396.5 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Li Ning stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.52.
