Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,037,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,774,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,396.5 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Li Ning stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

