Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
