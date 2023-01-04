Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.0 days.
Lawson Price Performance
Shares of LWSOF stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile
