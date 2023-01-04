Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.0 days.

Lawson Price Performance

Shares of LWSOF stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

