Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,021,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 4,375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGAF opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 15.49%. Research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

