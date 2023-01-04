FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $177.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

