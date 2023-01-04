Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

