Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of AAMC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.