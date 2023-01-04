Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $46.80

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

EVH stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

