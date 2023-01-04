Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $35.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period.

Veracyte stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

