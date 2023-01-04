T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $175.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

