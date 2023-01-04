Comparing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Switch 56.70% 1.06% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Switch $592.04 million 14.18 $5.41 million $1.52 22.53

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Switch.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tiga Acquisition and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 11 1 0 2.08

Switch has a consensus target price of $32.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.