Reviewing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 26.21% 14.30% 1.22% C&F Financial 20.32% 12.50% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

60.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 1.91 $81.32 million $3.95 6.72 C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.45 $28.67 million $7.02 8.47

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located 1 each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, York, Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; 2 each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 1 office in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. In addition, the company provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.