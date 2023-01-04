Head to Head Analysis: Coty (NYSE:COTY) versus Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haleon and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 5 5 0 2.36 Coty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coty has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Haleon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haleon and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Coty 2.92% 9.47% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haleon and Coty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $5.30 billion 1.39 $259.50 million $0.10 87.70

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Summary

Coty beats Haleon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, and 007 James Bond brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors to approximately 120 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

