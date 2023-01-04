Head-To-Head Survey: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) vs. Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58% AZZ 0.78% 15.99% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chase and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

AZZ has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Chase.

Chase has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Chase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chase and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $325.66 million 2.56 $44.67 million $4.70 18.64 AZZ $902.66 million 1.11 $84.02 million $0.77 52.26

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Chase. Chase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chase pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chase pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chase has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

AZZ beats Chase on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

