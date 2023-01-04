Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Survey

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01% AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,061.97%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 0.99 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.33 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 111.20 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -0.75

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

