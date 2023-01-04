Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Head to Head Review

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 36.90 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Altex Industries and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 869.44% 24.44% 12.80% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Summary

Altex Industries beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

