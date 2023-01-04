Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Contrast

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18%

Volatility and Risk

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.08 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.12 Lyft $3.21 billion 1.25 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -3.11

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Loyalty Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lyft 1 15 13 0 2.41

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $26.41, suggesting a potential upside of 137.54%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Lyft beats Loyalty Ventures on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.