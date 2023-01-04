ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ObsEva by 434.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.