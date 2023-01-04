ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ObsEva Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.16 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
See Also
