Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $88.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

