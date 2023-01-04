Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$144.92

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.92.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$177.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

