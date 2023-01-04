James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE JHX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

