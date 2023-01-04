Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $96.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.