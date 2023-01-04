Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 6.0 %

Ardelyx Company Profile

ARDX opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

