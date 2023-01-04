Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $55.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,741,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 250,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

