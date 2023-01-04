Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Danone Trading Up 0.4 %

DANOY opened at $10.56 on Friday. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.