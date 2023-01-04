Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

DANOY opened at $10.56 on Friday. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

