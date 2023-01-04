Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $116.57

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

