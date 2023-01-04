National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $48.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.