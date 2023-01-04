Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $116.54

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 198,524 shares worth $14,942,927. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

