Analyzing Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12% Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 1 2 0 2.25 Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cardiovascular Systems and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.39 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -13.47 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 18.79 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -30.67

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

