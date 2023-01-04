Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $113.67

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcBest Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

