Financial Survey: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) vs. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 59.18 -$8.41 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 2.72 $12.94 billion $11.38 9.42

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 1 6 15 1 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TROOPS and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $157.31, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM 29.27% 86.71% 27.80%

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats TROOPS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

