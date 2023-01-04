Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $171.49 Average PT from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,954 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,100,000 after purchasing an additional 481,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,026,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,785,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $343.09. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

