Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $900.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

